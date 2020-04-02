NRL to CQ in doubt

David Fifita (right) of the Broncos celebrates winning the round two NRL match against South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium.

RELOCATING the National Rugby League to Central or North Queensland could be harder than the competition’s powerbrokers think.

Despite renewed calls this week to bring all 16 teams to Queensland to revive the stalled 2020 season, it does not seem the idea is high on State Sport Minister Mick de Brenni’s list of priorities.

When The Morning Bulletin asked Mr de Brenni if he or the government had held any recent talks with the NRL about the proposal, he gave a very indirect answer that would not give league lovers much hope.

“The Palaszczuk Government has been in regular communication with Queensland’s state sporting organisations since this situation began unfolding, but the instructions from the chief health officer apply to everyone, including professional athletes,” Mr de Brenni said.

“This is a tough time for everyone right now.

“We are working with Queensland sporting organisations to get them through this public health emergency, and most importantly, give clubs the support to restart play once the all-clear whistle blows.”

This week it was reported in Sydney media that a newly-formed NRL innovation committee, led by ARL commissioner Wayne Pearce, met for the first time on Wednesday and was working with government to map out a plan that could see the competition return weeks before the anticipated July 1 best-case scenario.

When Mr de Brenni’s office was pressed on the matter on Thursday, a spokeswoman said: “The NRL haven’t raised it with the minister is my understanding.”

Former Fox Sports rugby league commentator turned politician, NQ First leader Jason Costigan, has said he would call NRL games for free as a community service if the competition moved to Central or North Queensland.