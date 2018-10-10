Parra play waiting game with Hayne

Jarryd Hayne is yet to commit to the Eels. (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Jarryd Hayne is yet to commit to the Eels. (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

PARRAMATTA are refusing to put a deadline on Jarryd Hayne's contract negotiations despite having just over two weeks before they begin NRL pre-season training.

The Eels are expected to resume talks with the cross-code star in the coming days after he returned from his post-season holidays.

Hayne's next move remains a mystery with the former NSW and Australian star still unsigned for 2019 and weighing up his future.

Having finished last this year, the Eels will waste no time and return to pre- season training on November 1.

Hayne was reported to be on a cut-price $500,000 deal this year after his tumultuous exit from the Gold Coast.

When asked if the blue and golds wanted clarity around their salary cap and Hayne's future just 23 days out from the club's return, CEO Bernie Gurr said: "We're patient.

"Certain dominoes need to fall where they need to fall. We're patient."

Gurr reiterated the club's desire to retain Hayne however said they had yet to speak to him after giving him time away to decide on his next step.

Gurr denied that the length of contract being offered was a sticking point. It had been rumoured that Hayne was asking for a one-year deal while the clubwanted him to sign for longer.

"That's not true. We haven't even advanced to that point (contract length)," Gurr said.

Jarryd Hayne has already begun training.

Like many of his teammates and fellow NRL players, Hayne has returned to the training track and gym on his own in the last week.

He took to Instagram over the last few days to show the work he was doing with renowned sprint coach Roger Fabri and Redfern-based strength and conditioning coach Cato Rutherford.

"The reality was this year he had a few injuries in the pre-season, he got injured in the season," said Gurr who believed Hayne's two-try effort in the round 14 win against North Queensland was a turning point.

"From then on you could make a case he was our best player. He was very good and off the field he demonstrated some leadership around the team. "Once he was fit and healthy, is he the Jarryd Hayne of 2009? No. But he was still an effective Jarryd Hayne."

Matt Lodge has knocked back an offer to sign with the Knights. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Meanwhile, Broncos big men Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Jnr have sent Newcastle back to the drawing board after snubbing offers to move south.

The two off-contract stars are firming to remain at the club for 2019 to see out the final year of Wayne Bennett's tenure as head coach at Red Hill.

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown, who swiped Bennett at a press conference earlier in the year, said the Knights had "a decent crack" at snagging the pair but just couldn't get over the line.

"As it stands, we've already moved on and are looking elsewhere," Brown said.

"With the way the uncertainty is surrounding coaches at a few clubs, we still believe there will be some player movement between now and the start of next season."