Can NRL turn page on scandals with new ad?

After weeks of turmoil there is finally a welcome announcement to come out of NRL headquarters.

The NRL launched its 2019 premiership campaign last night to a national audience on prime time television.

This year's promo, titled "A New Era Begins", premiered during Channel 9's hit show Married At First Sight.

Damien Cook also features in the promotion after a break-out year at the Rabbitohs which earned him a NSW and Australian debut. Picture: NRL Photos

For the first time ever the campaign features not only some of the game's biggest names but female players from the NRLW.

It takes fans on a journey through the 16 clubs and the communities they belong to. It opens with North Queensland Cowboy Jason Taumalolo preparing to shoulder the weight of Townsville.

The NRL's head of marketing, Peter Jarmain, said the campaign was designed to bring fans and their clubs closer together than ever before.

Dragons NRLW star Sam Bremner features in the new campaign.

"The overarching idea for this year's launch campaign focuses on the link between clubs and their communities, the uniqueness of each of the 16 clubs and finally the game moving forward into a new era, brought to life through the emerging male and female players that will captivate a new generation of fans," he said

"There are multiple initiatives as part of this campaign, that will be brought to life at key points across the season including a focus on rivalry games, player stories and community content pieces, and a retail layer to drive attendance at key games."