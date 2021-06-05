He bench presses 190kg, squats 210kg and dead lifts 250kg, and now Titans behemoth Greg Marzhew is officially an NRL tryscorer.

He’s had to wait until 24 to make his first grade debut, so Marzhew wasted no time making his mark on his first game in the top flight.

After veteran Anthony Don was ruled out of the game with a hip injury, 104kg Marzhew was tapped on the shoulder to fill his place on the edge for Saturday night’s clash against Melbourne.

The winger’s NRL career was just 14 minutes old when he crashed over for his maiden four-pointer, catching a slick Patrick Herbert offload to find the chalk in the corner.

“He didn’t need the muscles on this occasion,” Fox League commentator Warren Smith said in his call of the game.

“Great ball from Herbert after it was Jayden Campbell, also on debut, who played the link man.”

“Plenty of energy and Marzhew on debut comes up with the try,” Braith Anasta added.

With his try, Marzhew became the first player to score on NRL debut for the Titans since 2017.

Titans fans have been awaiting the Kiwi-born winger’s first grade debut since news of his arrival at the club in 2020.

He first caught punters’ attention when the Titans posted footage of him benching a club-record 190kg.

The Titans notched the first try of the evening but the tide quickly turned on the Sunshine Coast, with Melbourne running in the next three to take a 12-point lead into the break.

Originally published as NRL’s bench press beast makes his mark