Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

NRL’s Jamil Hopoate charged over breaching AVO, bail

by Georgia Clark
14th Jan 2021 5:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NRL star Jamil Hopoate will front court today after allegedly breaching a restraining order - and his bail conditions - just a fortnight after being charged over a drunken incident in December.

The off-contract Brisbane Broncos player handed himself in to Manly Police Station at about 9am this morning, where he was charged with allegedly contravening a domestic violence AVO and breaching bail.

 

 

The fresh charges come just a week before he was due to front court over an alleged domestic violence assault on the NSW Mid North Coast.

Police were on December 27 called to a pub on Bay Street, Port Macquarie about 8.30pm following reports of an alleged assault.

Hopoate was later charged with three counts of common assault, stalking or intimidation and mid-range drink driving over the alleged incident - charges understood to involve a woman known to him.

The 26-year-old is the son of renowned rugby league star John Hopoate. He previously served a year in jail in 2014 for allegedly assaulting a man at a Sydney pub.

He was refused bail and is due to front Manly Local Court today.

Originally published as NRL's Jamil Hopoate charged over breaching AVO, bail

More Stories

broncos nrl rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PNG signings set Capras’ social media alight

        Premium Content PNG signings set Capras’ social media alight

        Rugby League ‘They’re fan favourites back at home in PNG, and I’m sure they’ll both be popular with the CQ locals as well.’

        Rewald promises to cut mayoral pay by half

        Premium Content Rewald promises to cut mayoral pay by half

        Council News The mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council is eligible for $158,168 this financial...

        Thousands vote in Rocky mayoral by-election

        Premium Content Thousands vote in Rocky mayoral by-election

        Council News About 11 per cent of Rockhampton residents have already cast their vote in the 2021...

        Chess champ has the right moves at comp in Spain

        Premium Content Chess champ has the right moves at comp in Spain

        News ‘I played reasonably well, especially given the pressure of being the higher-ranked...