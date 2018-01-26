NRL's most decorated shares secrets of success with CQ

RUGBY LEAGUE: Keep striving for improvement.

That was one of the key messages that league legend Cameron Smith delivered to a 100-plus crowd at the Moranbah Miners Leagues Club this week.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The 34-year-old visited the Central Queensland town as a guest in the Stellar Recruitment Inspiring Great New Career Heights event series.

He spoke frankly about life as an elite athlete, and shared some of his most valuable lessons and experiences.

Smith had a memorable 2017, leading the Melbourne Storm to the NRL premiership, the mighty Maroons to an Origin series victory and the Kangaroos to World Cup glory.

He also won the Dally M Player of the Year and the international Golden Boot award.

The inspirational skipper was happy to talk about the secret of his success.

Inspirational skipper Cameron Smith: "I try and improve my game slightly every time I get the opportunity.” DAVID CROSLING

"I think why I've been lucky enough to be successful for a long period of time is that each day I go to training, each day that I'm on the playing field I just try to be the very best I can be,” Smith said.

"I try and improve my game slightly every time I get the opportunity.

"I think sometimes people think that they've reached their ceiling of potential but to me it's endless. You always look at your skill level... and there's always areas that you can improve on slightly every day so that's all I try to do.”

Smith's audience included mining workers, families and local school students.

He said it was important to be involved in such events, and he enjoyed the chance to engage with the Moranbah community and in particular its aspiring leaders.

Smith, who has had one of the most decorated careers in the game, offered this when asked what advice he would give his 17-year-old self.

"It would be to make sure you get yourself out of your comfort zone,” he said.

"I think I was quite guilty of that as a young person.

"I just did what I had to do, I didn't really strive to be the very best I could be.

"It took me a while to understand that if you wanted to be a successful person or be the very best you can be, you had to get yourself out of your comfort zone at all times.”