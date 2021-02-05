NRL’s No.1 player agent wiped out of the sport

Brisbane's salary-cap and the future of a slew of Broncos stars have been plunged into uncertainty following revelations the code's No.1 player agent, Isaac Moses, has been deregistered by the NRL.

The NRL notified Moses on Thursday night his accreditation would be terminated immediately following a protracted battle in which the code's most powerful agent attempted to clear his name over a salary-cap matter involving former Eels skipper Tim Mannah.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has notified Moses of his deregistration. Recruitment chiefs at NRL clubs last night received correspondence advising them Moses had been wiped out after being found to have breached his obligations as an agent in 2017 during his time assisting former client Mannah.

Moses has in excess of 100 NRL clients on his books, including off-contract Storm champion Cameron Smith, who has yet to determine his playing future for 2021, but few clubs will be impacted by the fallout more than the Broncos.

Moses represents an estimated nine Broncos players, including some of the club's biggest names headlined by skipper Alex Glenn, prop Matt Lodge, centre Kotoni Staggs and back-rower Tevita Pangai Jnr.

Other Broncos in the Moses stable during the 2020 season included Jordan Kahu, Jake Turpin, Ethan Bullemor, Sean O'Sullivan and Ben Te'o. He also represented former Broncos coach Anthony Seibold, who used the services of Moses to broker his five-year deal before Brisbane severed ties with Seibold last August.

Current Broncos coach Kevin Walters was previously managed by Moses but the pair went their separate ways two years ago, with Walters securing the services of Chris Orr from PSM.

It is understood Pangai Jnr and Staggs have looked into joining other management stables amid the lingering uncertainty over Moses, whose appeal against an initial verdict last year has subsequently failed _ wiping him out of the NRL.

Moses began informing his clients that he could no longer represent them on Thursday afternoon. There is no suggestion Walters, Seibold or any Broncos players were guilty of any wrongdoing during the NRL's lengthy probe into Moses.

But with Moses unable to represent his clients, Broncos bosses face undergoing a mass renegotiation of contracts with other agents.

In the past, agents from the same management stable have been able to take over the contractual affairs of suspended colleagues, but the NRL is determined to block others in the Moses stable from any involvement.

The Broncos have an estimated $5 million war chest to spend on recruitment for the 2022 season and the deregistration of Moses will force Brisbane officials to conduct a major overhaul of contracts.

Staggs is off-contract at season's end and the Broncos will face a major bidding war to retain the blockbusting centre.

The NSW Origin hopeful has attracted offers upwards of $800,000 a season, but Moses is now banned from any involvement in his deals moving forward.

It is understood Moses has not received a life ban, but any attempts for future re-registration will be assessed with a fine-tooth comb by the NRL bosses.

Originally published as NRL's No.1 player agent wiped out of the sport