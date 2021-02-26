Menu
NRLW Grand Final - Broncos v Roosters
NRLW big guns in CQ for coaching clinics

Pam McKay
26th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Central Queensland touch and rugby league players will get to learn from some of the codes’ most accomplished figures this weekend.

CQ Bulls Touch is presenting the 6 Again Clinic featuring NRLW stars Ali Brigginshaw, Millie Boyle, Tarryn Aiken, Lauren Brown, Shenae Ciesiolka and homegrown talent Tamika Upton.

The decorated athletes will run touch and rugby league clinics in Rockhampton and Yeppoon on Saturday and Sunday and attend a gala event at Rockhampton’s Cocobrew on Saturday night.

CQ Bulls general manager development Tracy Upton said it was exciting to deliver the clinics for the first time.

“These athletes have worked so hard to get to where they are and they’re laying the platform and pathways for our juniors coming through,” she said.

“It’s wonderful that they’re all giving back. We’re very fortunate to have them coming here - it’s a fantastic opportunity for our local players.”

Tracy said a number of the now rugby league stars, including her daughter Tamika, had performed at the highest level in touch before switching codes.

Tamika was playing with the Yeppoon Seagulls in the Rockhampton Rugby League competition when she was recruited by the Broncos.

She has gone on to win back-to-back NRLW premierships and was instrumental in the Maroons State of Origin win in November.

Tracy said the response to the clinics had been fantastic, with players travelling from Blackwater, Bluff and Woorabinda to attend.

Registrations close at 5pm Friday. Go to the CQ Bulls Facebook page for more information.

6 Again Clinic schedule

Touch football clinics

8am Saturday: Barmaryee Sports Complex, Yeppoon

3pm Saturday: Rockhampton Touch Fields

Rugby league clinics

8am Sunday: Browne Park, Rockhampton

11am Sunday: Webb Park, Yeppoon

