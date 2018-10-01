Broncos determined to make their own history

Broncos duo Kody House and Meg Ward are primed for the NRLW grand final. Adam Head GLA130918HOUSE

THE Broncos' NRLW team have made their way into enemy territory ahead of their bid to bring home Brisbane's first premiership in 12 years.

The squad flew into Sydney on Thursday with their eyes set firmly on the inaugural women's NRL grand final against the Roosters on Sunday.

The Broncos have been the frontrunners since the short competition kicked off four weeks ago and are once again priced as the $1.33 favourites by Ladbrokes for the clash at ANZ Stadium.

However, the squad is refusing to buy into the hype and know the trophy is not won yet.

Centre Amber Pilley said the players were trying to treat the week as they would during the regular season to avoid too much pressure, but knew there was only one chance to go down in the history books as the first NRLW premiers.

"We're trying to stay settled until Sunday but obviously it's such a surreal feeling being in a premiership team and to have the chance to play in the grand final," Pilley said.

"It was history in the making just to be named in the first-ever Brisbane Broncos side but there's only going to be one team that gets to be the first grand final winners.

"We want it so bad so we're all going to push for each other and lift for each other.

"This is where we all want to be and we've worked so hard to get here. It's an opportunity we don't want to miss."

The Broncos are in for a tough test against the Roosters.

Pilley, a proud indigenous woman who wants to become the "female Greg Inglis", said she was doing her best to remain "cool, calm and collected" and hoped the next few days of media commitments and fan events would help distract her from the task ahead.

Assistant coach Michael Hancock was confident the team had been able to keep a lid on expectations so far.

At the Brisbane Broncos' Red Hill headquarters, the men's six grand final trophies are on display with an empty stand waiting for another.

Hancock hoped it could be the women's trophy that took that place, but that the NRLW squad should be proud of themselves regardless of what happened on Sunday.

"It's been a remarkable journey for them and I think they'll never forget it, whether they win or lose come Sunday," he said.

"That will be a memory that will be entrenched in rugby league history, but also in their lives.

"If we're lucky enough to hold (the trophy), that'd be great.

"To put the trophy there next to the men's ones, it would be pretty special. There can only be one first and whoever does it will be so excited. If it's us, it will be a special deal for us."