NRLW title caps incredible year for CQ’s rising star

SWEET VICTORY: The Broncos women arrive back in Brisbane after winning the NRLW grand final in emphatic fashion in Sydney on Sunday. Picture: Liam Kidston

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two months ago, Tamika Upton was playing with the Yeppoon Seagulls in the Rockhampton women’s competition.

On Sunday, she was celebrating an NRLW premiership in her debut season with the Brisbane Broncos.

The good news kept coming for Upton who was yesterday named in the Australian squad for the World Cup 9s to be played at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium on October 18 and 19.

The Broncos scored back-to-back titles with a commanding 30-6 win over St George Illawarra.

Central Queensland’s Mariah Storch was also part of the victorious outfit, which put on a clinical display in front of more than 36,000 fans at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

Upton was originally named as 18th man for the final but a game-day selection shock saw her start at fullback ahead of Jillaroos representative and Gladstone product Chelsea Baker.

She put in an impressive performance, finishing the game with 132 running metres and a try assist.

The Broncos Tamika Upton is tackled by Jessica Sergis of the Dragons in the NRLW grand final at ANZ Stadium on Sunday: Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Upton told NRL.com’s Alicia Newton it was “insane”.

“I didn’t know what to expect but from the warm-up everyone was zoned in,” Upton said.

“I was warned during the week to watch videos and be aware of it.

“The coach obviously saw something that he liked.

“I didn’t really get nervous. We have so many leaders in our team. There was no need for nerves when you’ve got a great team.”

Upton told NRL.com that coach Kelvin Wright had told her to learn all back five positions in the pre-season.

She had played two games on the wing for the Broncos this season, scoring her maiden NRLW try in the team’s 10-8 loss to the New Zealand Warriors last weekend.

“I was aware of everything,” Upton said.

“This year I was playing local league and didn’t think I’d be playing any sort of rep stuff.

“To be here now is pretty incredible.”

Upton, who has represented Australia in touch, decided at the start of this year to concentrate on rugby league.

She made an immediate impression, playing at five-eighth for Yeppoon.

Rep honours quickly followed.

She played for the Rocky Rustlers and the Central Crows and earned Queensland Country selection in May.

The Broncos then signed the star playmaker in July, and she played her first game for the club against the Dragons in mid-September.