NRMA adds Cap Coast Big 4 to resort empire

AUSTRALIAN motoring body, NRMA, has expanded its holiday park portfolio adding one of the Capricorn Coast's largest resorts.

Big 4 Capricorn Palms Holiday Park is the latest acquisition for NRMA, which now has 23 parks and resorts under its brand with more expected in the coming months.

The resort became an NRMA-owned park on June 27.

Signage at the front of the park has been changed with internal signage to be changed soon.

NRMA Capricorn Yeppoon Holiday Park (previously Big 4 Capricorn Palms) is situated just outside of Yeppoon on Mulambin Beach.

The purchase price was not disclosed but it's believed to be a multi million dollar sale after last changing hands for about $3.5m in 2009.

NRMA Parks and Resorts CEO, Paul Davies, said the organisation bought the park to boost Australia's domestic tourism industry and provide families with quality holiday accommodation.

"The NRMA is committed to finding new ways to unlock what our great country has to offer to our members at an affordable price,” Mr Davies said.

"The purchase of the Capricorn Yeppoon Holiday Park directly aligns with the NRMA's vision of boosting local tourism industries; we know that for every dollar spent at a holiday park, $1.38 is then invested into the local economy.”

Mr Davies said the Capricorn Coast's year-round warm climate meant the park provided the perfect base to explore the region.

The park is located on the doorstep of the Great Barrier Reef and provides holiday makers with a wide array of family-friendly activities such as snorkelling, boating and turtle-viewing.

"It's little wonder Mulambin Beach, where the park is located, is said to be the most photographed stretch of coastline in Central Queensland,” Mr Davies said.

"Bush walking, a ferry trip to Great Keppel Island, fishing along the beach, relaxing on the sandy shore or getting amongst the fun of the water slides in the park are all fantastic family holiday experiences within the one great location.

"Holiday parks are the cornerstone of the quintessential Australian driving holiday and the NRMA's expansion in the industry is a tangible way for us to safeguard this wonderful tradition for future generations.

"Our mission is to make the great Australian road trip experience more enjoyable and accessible for everyone.”

Mr Davies said NRMA was currently looking at buying parks and resorts in key tourism destinations along the Queensland coast.

These include the Whitsundays region, up towards Townsville and then farther south linking into the Sunshine Coast.

"This is an important part of our interest in making sure we can drive tourism right up the Queensland coast,” Mr Davies said.

"We're linking with our partners like RACQ and encouraging driving trips up the coast.

"We have parks in Cairns and Palm Cove and have a great park in Woodgate.”

Mr Davies said although NRMA's heritage had been as a motoring organisation, it was "very much a transport and tourism organisation now”.

"We have hotel assets in regional parts of the country, are the owner of Thrifty Car Rentals and have recently become the owner of a ferry business in Sydney,” he said.

"The beauty of having that heritage is we can talk to members and broader members about the great benefits of road trips and holidays.”