Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

NSW adopts UK cops' tactics to fight crime

30th Sep 2019 7:22 AM

NSW Police are adopting a new crime-fighting tactic developed in the UK that has been used to help prevent terrorist attacks.

Project Servator involves high-visibility police patrols with an emphasis on more public interaction and preventing crimes before they happen.

The state will be the first jurisdiction outside the UK to adopt the tactic, which was pioneered by London police in 2014.

NSW Police said it involves deploying both high-visibility and plainclothes officers, including those trained to look for signs someone is planning a crime.

Project Servator patrols will wear a patch on their sleeve and will interact with members of the public, who will be encouraged to approach and help police.

The strategy has been successful in helping UK counter terrorism units prevent attacks, but Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy said the patrols will target all levels of crime.

"The community can expect to see unpredictable, high-visibility police deployments at various locations, initially in Sydney but potentially elsewhere as well," he said in a statement on Monday.

"Uniformed, plain clothes and specialist officers will be out in force and engaging with local businesses and people going about their daily activities."

Project Servator has already gained results around the CBD in recent months, police said.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks england nsw united kingdom

Top Stories

    Gallery: Big changes for the Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon Gallery: Big changes for the Bruce Hwy

    News THE $157m Rockhampton northern access upgrade is taking shape with Bruce Highway traffic set to move to a new bridge in coming months. See the latest pictures of...

    Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    premium_icon Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    News Central Queensland is in for a downpour, with up to 30mm of rain forecast for this...

    $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    premium_icon $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    News Federal Government announces $1.9m feasibility study for CQ project.

    Rocky’s house market makes its move

    premium_icon Rocky’s house market makes its move

    News Rockhampton’s improved property market performance in the June quarter was the...