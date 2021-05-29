Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW Health administered its highest-ever number of vaccines in a single day. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
NSW Health administered its highest-ever number of vaccines in a single day. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
News

NSW breaks vaccination record

by Anton Nilsson
29th May 2021 12:07 PM | Updated: 12:22 PM

NSW has broken another daily coronavirus vaccination record with more than 14,000 jabs administered in a single 24-hour period.

The latest tally as at 8pm on Friday night marked the third daily record in as many days.

The mass vaccination hub set up at Sydney Olympic Park, which opened on May 10, has averaged about 5,200 jabs per day over the past five days.

NSW Health has set a daily vaccination record in four out of five of those days, scaling up daily jabs from 12,524 on May 25 – which was the highest daily number at the time – to Friday’s count of 14,190.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at a press conference at the vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at a press conference at the vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

There has been a total of 1,250,445 coronavirus vaccinations given in NSW. Commonwealth general practitioners have administered the majority of those – 838,611 – and NSW Health the rest.

“﻿It is critical to vaccinate our citizens as quickly and as safely as possible,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said earlier in the week, at a press conference alongside religious and community leaders at the vaccination hub at Olympic Park.

The leaders’ aim was to increase vaccination numbers among multicultural communities in NSW.

“Thank you to community leaders across NSW who have shown leadership throughout the pandemic and continue to provide trusted information to their communities,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“The pandemic has been extremely challenging for everybody, including people of faith, with many of the normal practices turned on their head, but vaccination is our path back to normal,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said at the same event.

There were no new local coronavirus infections in NSW on Friday.

NSW coronavirus statistics, including infections, vaccinations and testing, are tallied by 24-hour periods ending at 8pm on the night before each announcement.

Originally published as NSW breaks vaccination record

Just In

    Grim warning about shiba inu

    Grim warning about shiba inu
    • 29th May 2021 12:36 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Pearl Resort: Decade-long stalled development progresses

        Premium Content The Pearl Resort: Decade-long stalled development progresses

        Travel The resort and wellness spa was approved in 2011 for 201 units, commercial space, high-class restaurant, conference, lounge bar, indoor sports facility and health spa...

        NEIL’S GARDENING COLUMN: Golden city blooms

        Premium Content NEIL’S GARDENING COLUMN: Golden city blooms

        Gardening Check out Councillor Neil Fisher’s latest column on the shrubs and flowers in bloom...

        Letters: The key to road safety is in your hands

        Premium Content Letters: The key to road safety is in your hands

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Your Guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content Your Guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport Sullivan’s Carnival and Rockets, Cyclones home games headline the action.