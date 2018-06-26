Fittler: Ponga’s the best youngster I’ve ever seen

Fittler was regarded as one of the game’s greatest young guns during his era. (AAP Image/Peter Rae)

NSW coach Brad Fittler has made the stunning claim Kalyn Ponga is the best young talent he has ever seen as Maroons champion Billy Slater declared the whiz-kid will be a 10-year Origin player.

Ponga was a golden ray of hope amid the pain of Queensland's series-losing 18-14 defeat, producing a remarkably cool-headed debut at age 20 in an Origin II thriller at ANZ Stadium.

The highlight came in the 69th minute, when Ponga speared through the NSW defence, only to be grounded by James Tedesco one metre short in a trysaver that effectively crushed the Maroons' dynasty.

But Ponga's performance was so emphatic even Fittler, the rival coach who attempted to plot the rookie's downfall, was left in awe.

A 31-game Origin legend and, like Ponga, a teenage first-grade prodigy, Fittler has seen some magnificent talents during his 30-year tenure in the game - superstars like Andrew Johns, Johnathan Thurston, Cameron Smith, Greg Inglis, Billy Slater and Allan Langer.

But the former Blues skipper is adamant Ponga's effect has been more dramatic and influential than any other young gun to arrive on the NRL scene.

"Kalyn is the best young talent I've seen," said Fittler, who was just 18 when he made his NSW Origin debut in 1990.

Asked if he was genuinely serious about his assessment given the code's bevy of champions, Fittler said: "For what he has done this year, yep, without a doubt.

"To see what Kalyn Ponga did in that game … unbelievable.

"I can't believe how well he played. I can't even believe we f***ing tackled him (as Ponga pinned his ears back for the NSW tryline).

"I honestly thought 'how on earth are we going to stop him with all that grass and open space?'

"I don't know how Tedesco stopped him. I thought he would score for sure … Queensland have one special player."

Underlining his composure, Ponga was pitchforked into a largely defensive position on the fringes, but put his 92kg frame on the line, making 26 tackles in a nerveless 51-minute debut.

Ponga has played just 24 NRL games and Fittler believes the only impediment in his surge to greatness is whether the hype and fame goes to his head.

"It's his first proper year in first grade, and no-one has been as dominant as him," Fittler said.

"But he now has to deal with all the stuff around that.

"Ponga has to deal with pressure and his ego, but I guess these young kids are so well prepared these days to handle the NRL.

"Kalyn has to learn how to deal with being successful."

Slater, who will retire as Queensland's fullback after Origin III on July 11, said Ponga could succeed him in the No.1 jumper for the next decade.

"He can be an Origin player for 10 years for sure," he said.

"The great players stand up, we've seen it with a guy like Greg Inglis and it's the same with Kalyn.

Ponga was superb in his Origin debut. Picture: Brett Costello

"I'm super proud of him. He is just a fantastic individual, not only as a player but as a person.

"For him to be thrown in a foreign position in the middle of the field and come up with some of the tackles he did without the ball, then have the energy to do what he did with the football, what a debut.

"I can't speak highly enough of him. He is willing to listen and willing to learn … he is going to go a long way in this game."

