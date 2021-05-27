NSW couple snaps up coastal home with ocean views
A Capricorn Coast home with views of the ocean beyond an expanse of native bushland, has sold to a New South Wales couple for $800,000.
The property at 13 Crayke Court, Pacific Heights, sold on May 14 through @ The Beach Real Estate Yeppoon.
Sales agent Sean Appleton said there was a lot of interest in the home before it sold.
“We were averaging seven to 10 people through every open house just because it had everything,” Mr Appleton said.
He said the buyers were a couple from Northern Rivers.
“They had been looking for a long time and it ticked all the boxes for them,” he said.
READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription
The property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms over three levels.
The upstairs level boasts a kitchen and open plan living and dining area that leads onto a large entertaining deck.
The downstairs level boasts a second large living area and office.
Outside is a large family pool and playground, as well as a freestanding three-bay shed plus private car accommodation with internal access to the home.
“I would like another four of those homes in Pacific Heights, I’ve got that many buyers waiting,” Mr Appleton said.
“It’s a very popular area.”
MORE STORIES:
CQ family buys $1.6m house with ‘unsurpassed’ island views
Cap Coast home with ocean and island views sells for $925K