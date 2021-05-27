Menu
SOLD: 13 Crayke Court, Pacific Heights, sold for $800,000 on May 14. Picture: Contributed
SOLD: 13 Crayke Court, Pacific Heights, sold for $800,000 on May 14. Picture: Contributed
Property

NSW couple snaps up coastal home with ocean views

Aden Stokes
27th May 2021 5:00 PM
A Capricorn Coast home with views of the ocean beyond an expanse of native bushland, has sold to a New South Wales couple for $800,000.

The property at 13 Crayke Court, Pacific Heights, sold on May 14 through @ The Beach Real Estate Yeppoon.

Sales agent Sean Appleton said there was a lot of interest in the home before it sold.

“We were averaging seven to 10 people through every open house just because it had everything,” Mr Appleton said.

The property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms over three levels of living. Picture: Contributed
The property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms over three levels of living. Picture: Contributed

He said the buyers were a couple from Northern Rivers.

“They had been looking for a long time and it ticked all the boxes for them,” he said.

The property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms over three levels.

The upstairs level boasts a kitchen and open plan living and dining area that leads onto a large entertaining deck.

The open plan living and dining area leads onto a large entertaining deck. Picture: Contributed
The open plan living and dining area leads onto a large entertaining deck. Picture: Contributed

The downstairs level boasts a second large living area and office.

Outside is a large family pool and playground, as well as a freestanding three-bay shed plus private car accommodation with internal access to the home.

“I would like another four of those homes in Pacific Heights, I’ve got that many buyers waiting,” Mr Appleton said.

“It’s a very popular area.”

The property also boasts a large family pool and playground. Picture: Contributed
The property also boasts a large family pool and playground. Picture: Contributed

