NSW crim head butts QLD police a month after relocation

A MAN who just moved to Rockhampton now has a criminal record after an incident at a caravan park on Monday night where he head butted a police officer.

Stephen James Ansford, 33, pleaded guilty today in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to wilful damage, assaulting police and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Ansford attended the Country Club Caravan Park about 8.30pm on Monday and yelled at caravan number five "You dog. You fat dog. I know you called the cops on me”.

He then picked up a chair, threw it at the caravan and smashed a window which he attempted to enter while threatening to shoot the person inside.

Ms Marsden said other people removed him. Police arrived and he was arrested.

Ms Marsden said Ansford spat at the barrier in the police car and was warned to stop spitting, but he spat again.

She said he kicked the barrier while the vehicle was moving and officers then noticed he had undone his seatbelt.

They pulled over and told him to move, but Ansford did not comply. He then head butted one of the officers before both officers ended up in a struggle with him as they tried to get him back in the car.

It was during this struggle that Ansford kicked out and hit the other officer in the leg.

Ms Marsden said a police pod arrived and took Ansford to the watch house.

Ansford relocated to Queensland last month with outstanding warrants from NSW where he has 16 pages of criminal history including prison terms for assault.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said Ansford confessed he was an alcoholic and was drunk at the time with no memory of it.

Magistrate Catherine Benson ordered Ansford to six months in prison with immediate parole.