The best sausage roll, pit stop and chipper in Australia

A NATIONAL competition honouring quintessential Aussie experiences that make travelling around our country so unique - beachside fish and chips, the obligatory roadside pit stop and the delicious banquet at a local Chinese restaurant - has announced the best of the best.

Best Roadside Pit Stop

'Clean toilets', 'fresh tucker' and Aussies' endearing love of 'Big Things' were just some of the many essentials making up the Best Roadside Pit Stop category, but it was The Famous Berry Donut Van in Berry who were victorious.

The Famous Berry Donut Van, Berry NSW

Famous isn't just in the name. So good that Aussies are going out of their way to detour past it, The Famous Berry Donut Van and a generous serving of cinnamon donuts is a must when visiting NSW's South Coast.

Nothing says road trip like coffee and donuts

Best Sausage Roll

If there's one thing Aussies know, it's a good sausage roll. The best, even after 14 years in the business, Sydney favourite, Bourke Street Bakery continues to transform the much-loved Aussie snack into a cult favourite who reigned supreme to take the award for best sausage roll.

Tahra De Souza and Taylor Lynch enjoy a sausage roll each at the Bourke Street Bakery in Surry Hills — voted the No. 1 sausage roll in Wotif’s People’s Choice Awards. Picture: Tim Hunter

The Bourke Street Bakery in Surry Hills is a Sydney favourite.

David McGuiness, co-owner and founder, Bourke St Bakery says the secret to his success is good ingredients and good vibes.

"Flaky, buttery pastry and a filling of pork, onions, carrots and fennel baked fresh at all our bakeries throughout the day, every day are what make Bourke Street Bakery's sausage rolls the best in Australia.

"Our chefs and pastry chefs put a lot of energy into making a great sausage roll and they are very proud to have earned this award," says David.

Controversially, David says definitely don't eat your sausage roll with tomato sauce.

Best Fish and Chips

In the hotly-contested category of best fish and chips in Australia, the award was won by Pelican Rocks in Greenwell Point, where 'fresh is best' is the modus operandi.

Sam Cardow, owner, Pelican Rocks Fish and Chips, Greenwell Point

Having being crowned the best fish and chips in NSW two years running, the friendly folk at Pelican Rocks are no strangers to the spotlight when it comes to showing off their perfectly battered seafood delights.

The winners beat out hundreds of infamous locations across the state and nation to take out the top spot.

The people's choice 2019 Uniquely Aussie Awards that recognise Australia's most loved travel experiences are conducted by online travel site Wotif.

Thousands of nominations from Aussies across the country bring to light Australia's true-blue larrikin spirit, combined with a touch of healthy local business rivalry.

Wotif Managing Director, Daniel Finch said: "They're the unique experiences we've all come to love and associate with a local getaway. You can't argue with the people's choice and we're thrilled to be able to shine a spotlight on these deserving local businesses and experiences, for all of Australia to enjoy."