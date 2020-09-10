Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Berejiklian Government is under pressure with its Coalition partner, the Nationals, holding the Liberals to ransom over one key policy.
The Berejiklian Government is under pressure with its Coalition partner, the Nationals, holding the Liberals to ransom over one key policy.
Environment

NSW Government in crisis as National MPs revolt

by Kathryn Bermingham
10th Sep 2020 1:27 PM

The New South Wales Government is in crisis after the Nationals decided to pull support for legislation until their demands over a koala policy are met.

The Nationals will also boycott joint party room meetings and parliamentary leadership meetings over a policy designed to protect koala habitat.

Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro said all Nationals MPs would sit on the crossbench, but he confirmed ministers would not surrender their portfolios.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the Nationals will not support Government bills until the issue is resolved. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the Nationals will not support Government bills until the issue is resolved. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

 

Mr Barilaro said the Nationals did not agree with the amendments to the State Environmental Planning Policy.

The new regulations class more trees as koala habitat, which further restricts the clearing of land.

However, the Nationals hold concerns that the property rights of landholders are being eroded.

More to come

Originally published as NSW Government in crisis: MPs revolt

koalas land clearing nationals nsw government politics wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic matters dealt with despite offender missing court

        Premium Content Traffic matters dealt with despite offender missing court

        Crime The Central Queensland woman had elected for the matters to go to court.

        • 10th Sep 2020 12:02 PM
        Council makes waves towards a zero waste, sustainable future

        Premium Content Council makes waves towards a zero waste, sustainable future

        Environment The annual report provides a highlight of the achievements for the past financial...

        • 10th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
        Look who’s moved to CQ

        Premium Content Look who’s moved to CQ

        News Historian, author and tour guide swaps the Smithsonian for a new gig.

        Woman injured in late night vehicle vs. pedestrian incident

        Premium Content Woman injured in late night vehicle vs. pedestrian incident

        News The incident was reported just after 9pm last night