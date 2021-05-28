Menu
NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay looks likely to step down from the top spot and an announcement could be made as early as Friday, sources have said. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker
News

NSW Labor leader set to resign

by Anton Nilsson
28th May 2021 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay is expected to step down as early as today.

Ms McKay has had a bruising week after her party’s candidate lost a by-election in the Upper Hunter, a failure that prompted some within the party to speculate her time as leader could be over.

Sky News reported Friday morning that Ms McKay was planning to resign, citing sources.

Two Labor sources who spoke to NCA NewsWire were unable to confirm Ms McKay had made such a decision, but one of the people said there would be a “significant” party announcement later in the day.

The other person said it would “presumably” happen on Friday.

“It wouldn’t surprise me,” the person said.

Two senior Labor figures stepped down this week, showing a lack of faith in Ms McKay’s leadership.

The pair included Chris Minns, who is seen as a likely successor to Ms McKay.

The former transport spokesman stepped down from shadow cabinet on Wednesday in protest over a dirt file that was distributed to journalists and which sought to undermine his chances as a future Labor Party leader.

Ms McKay said she had no idea the file existed until she was alerted by reporters, but revealed a staffer in her deputy Yasmin Catley’s office had stood down over its distribution.

“I’m obviously very disappointed by news reports yesterday that a dirt dossier was distributed by the deputy leader of the Labor Party’s office,” Mr Minns said.

He added that neither Ms McKay or Ms Catley had contacted him to explain what had happened.

“As a result my position in the shadow cabinet is untenable and I will resign effective immediately,” Mr Minns said.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay has had a bruising week. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker
Opposition treasury spokesman Walt Secord had resigned in protest the previous day over the dirt file, which he called “disgusting”.

Despite the infighting, Ms McKay defended her position this week, insisting her position as leader was safe.

“The fact is I do have the support in the caucus,” she told the 2GB radio station on Wednesday morning.

“I am democratically elected. To challenge a person who is democratically elected by our party, simply because we had a by-election loss in a seat we were never ever going to win, is pretty extraordinary.”

