Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Police hold extreme concerns for the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby.
NSW Police hold extreme concerns for the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby. NSW Police
Crime

NSW Police issue amber alert for missing Grafton toddler

Jarrard Potter
by
10th Apr 2019 3:45 PM | Updated: 3:55 PM

The NSW Police Force is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a toddler who has been missing from the Grafton area since Monday morning.

At about 8.15am on April 8, police attended an address on North Street, Grafton, to execute a Child Recovery Order issued due to extreme concerns for the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby.

Officers searched the address; however, the child and her father, 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, were not located.

Aria Killiby is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, blonde hair and brown eyes.

 

NSW Police hold extreme concerns for the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby.
NSW Police hold extreme concerns for the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby. NSW Police

Leroy Killiby is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard. He has recently shaved one side of his head and tattooed the words 'Aria Jane' with a wasp motif.

 

NSW Police are seeking urgent public help in finding 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard.
NSW Police are seeking urgent public help in finding 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard. NSW Police

 

NSW Police are seeking urgent public help in finding 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard.
NSW Police are seeking urgent public help in finding 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard. NSW Police

They are believed to be travelling in a red Jeep Cherokee, with Queensland registration plates 131-XDG. It's thought they could have possibly travelled to Queensland.

Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of this man or car. He is known to frequent Tweed Heads and Queensland.

Ring Triple Zero (000) to provide any information about this abduction.

amber alert editors picks grafton missing toddler
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Protesters cry shame, call for change outside MP's office

    premium_icon Protesters cry shame, call for change outside MP's office

    Community Unionists question MP's commitment to job security and decent wages for workers in the region.

    Funeral for teen found in car announced

    premium_icon Funeral for teen found in car announced

    News David Pham was found dead in his car near Gladstone last week

    Trio enter pleas over $30k meth intercept into Central Qld

    premium_icon Trio enter pleas over $30k meth intercept into Central Qld

    Crime Police allegedly found 80g of meth during a search

    • 10th Apr 2019 3:18 PM
    Lapidary clubs to host national Gemboree in Rocky

    premium_icon Lapidary clubs to host national Gemboree in Rocky

    Whats On Over 1000 entries will be on display at the annual event

    • 10th Apr 2019 4:56 PM