Police are seeking a man in relation to an alleged upskirting incident at Redfern station last week. Picture: Supplied
Police are seeking a man in relation to an alleged upskirting incident at Redfern station last week. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Cops on hunt over upskirter’s sly train trick

12th Oct 2018 6:32 AM

POLICE in Sydney have taken to social media to find a middle-aged man in tradie gear, who they allege filmed up a woman's skirt using a sly technique.

The disturbing incident took place at Redfern station on Sunday about 12.30pm.

According to NSW Police, a man got off a train from Woolooware at Redfern and walked onto the escalators directly behind a woman.

The cops then claim the man in question began filming up her skirt.

"Officers from Redfern Police Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation," a police spokesman said.

Police are seeking a man in relation to the alleged upskirting incident at Redfern station in September 2018. Picture: Supplied
Police are seeking a man in relation to the alleged upskirting incident at Redfern station in September 2018. Picture: Supplied

"As inquiries continue, police would like to speak to a man that may be able to assist with inquiries."

The police then posted a picture of the man they would like to speak to on Facebook this morning.

He is described as being of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance, about 183cm tall, aged in his 30s or 40s, with short facial hair.

