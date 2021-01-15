Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

NSW records major virus milestone, no new cases

by Erin Lyons
15th Jan 2021 10:49 AM

 

NSW has marked its second day of zero community cases, marking the first time the state has recorded two consecutive day of no cases since December 15.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said testing rates "are not where we'd like them to be".

More than 16,000 turned out for testing up to 8pm Thursday.

The Premier warned the state government won't have the confidence to ease restrictions unless testing numbers increase.

But government officials are in the process of "considering" what restrictions can be eased, particularly around weddings, mask wearing, and the number of people allowed in households.

 

Originally published as NSW records major virus milestone

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another Nth Rocky crash, paramedics on their way

        Premium Content Another Nth Rocky crash, paramedics on their way

        News There are reportedly two people inside the car which hit a tree before 10am

        • 15th Jan 2021 10:18 AM
        “Stuck together”: Nth Rocky crash blocks peak hour traffic

        Premium Content “Stuck together”: Nth Rocky crash blocks peak hour traffic

        News It’s proving difficult to clear the major intersection where two vehicles...

        WATCH: Cyclones shooting for first win at state champs

        Premium Content WATCH: Cyclones shooting for first win at state champs

        Basketball Catch the action from Basketball Queensland under-18 state championships on this...

        Man suffers chest injuries after Great Keppel Island fall

        Premium Content Man suffers chest injuries after Great Keppel Island fall

        News The Capricorn Rescue Helicopter left Rockhampton at 5:42pm Thursday