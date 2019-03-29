Siddle cuts through NSW to put Victoria on top

Fired up Victorian quicks Peter Siddle and James Pattinson left NSW's Sheffield Shield final hopes in tatters on day two in Melbourne.

In a reminder to national selectors of their credentials, Siddle snared 5-28 and Pattinson 3-30 as NSW were rolled for 121 at Tea on Friday in reply to Victoria's first innings of 289.

The hosts returned to the crease and made 1-48 before bad light stopped play on day two.

The visitors lost a stunning 7-33 after a counter-attacking half-century stand between Moises Henriques and Jason Sangha got them on an even keel at 3-88.

Pattinson sparked the collapse when he trapped Sangha in front for 21, after NSW resumed the second session at 3-38.

He bowled NSW skipper Peter Nevill (four) with a delivery that jagged back and let out a roar.

Siddle then cleaned up the NSW lower order, including the scalps of Steve O'Keefe and Trent Copeland in the same over.

The 34-year-old took his 200th Shield wicket when he had Jack Edwards (20) caught behind to end the innings.

Victoria’s James Pattinson celebrates taking the wicket of Nick Larkin of NSW. Picture: AAP

Fourteen wickets fell in the first two sessions on Friday at Junction Oval, after Victoria resumed the day at 6-266.

Copeland rolled through the host's tail to finish with 5-74 from 32 overs, with Pattinson unbeaten on a valuable 23 from 96 balls.

NSW then lost their top three before lunch under overcast skies.

Victoria's first innings was led by 141 from opener Marcus Harris, with the Test incumbent notching his third century in a Shield final.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Trent Copeland of New South Wales is congratulated by his teammates after dismissing Scott Boland of Victoria during day two of the Sheffield Shield Final match between Victoria and New South Wales at Junction Oval on March 29, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

The leading Shield run scorer's 229-ball knock was a class above, with the next-best score coming from Henriques (35).

Victoria are ahead on first-innings bonus points, with 1.88 to NSW's 0.8, which would decide the result in the event of a draw.