NSW to close Victorian border after COVID crisis talks

The Victorian-NSW border is set to be closed following crisis talks between the premiers of each state and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the border would close on Tuesday night after a spike in cases in the state. Andrews announced a permit system would be put in place, with special circumstances for border towns.

It comes as a man in his 90s died from the virus overnight and an additional 127 people tested positive. Andrews told media at a press conference the state now had 645 active cases.

He said 53 cases were residents in the nine public housing towers that were locked down under police guard without warning on the weekend.

More than 3000 people cannot leave their apartments and are being supplied with food, medicine and other essentials. Andrews responded to criticism about the hurried lockdown in his press conference, telling media 'it was the only option'.

He said 500 hampers had been delivered to residents.

Victorians from virus-plagued hot spots who try to enter NSW already face jail time and an $11,000 fine under tough new rules.

The move was decided during talks between Daniel Andrews, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and Mr Morrison.

Ms Berejiklian is due to address media at 12pm.