$250k reward over drug dealer murder

Richard Roe’s vehicle, a 2004 Holden Commodore station wagon, just south of Chinner Road on the Stuart Highway near Lake Bennett more than two years ago.

NORTHERN TERRITORY detectives hope a hefty $250,000 reward will lead to new information about the suspected murder of Richard Roe, more than two years after he was last seen.

Mr Roe has been missing since November 2, 2016 when his 2004 Holden Commodore station wagon, was found abandoned on the side of the Stuart Highway near Lake Bennett.

With links to Darwin's drug world, police believe he has been murdered.

Major Crime Squad detective Senior Sergeant Matt Allen said he was 40-years-old at the time of his disappearance and has not accessed his bank accounts since.

"To date, police have little information on what happened to Richard but hold serious concerns that he has met with foul play," he said.

"A reward of $250,000 is now being offered for information that leads to locating the body of Richard Roe, along with the identification and conviction of any person or persons responsible for his murder."

He said their investigations linked Mr Roe to "unlawful activities and criminal associates" they believe may have played a part in his disappearance.

"We believe there are individuals out there who have information that could assist this investigation and we are asking them to come forward and speak to police," Senior Sergeant Allen said.

"You may also be eligible for immunity from prosecution.

"Someone out there knows something and we urge you to contact police. Richard Roe's family are desperate to know what happened to him and need closure."

Mr Roe is described as being of indigenous appearance, 175cm tall, olive complexion with brown eyes. He usually shaves his head and has a tattoo of an eagle or dragon on his left upper arm.

If you have any information that may assist with this investigation please contact police on 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please let the call taker know if you would prefer to speak directly with a detective involved with the case.