Nth Rocky shed fire causes estimated $100k in damage

Firies have attended the scene of a blaze in North Rockhampton. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Firies have attended the scene of a blaze in North Rockhampton. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN220714FAR3

TUESDAY 8.05PM: A THREE bay shed and car were destroyed in yesterday's shed fire in North Rockhampton.

Multiple fire crews were called to a Bates St address in Park Avenue at 5.25PM on Monday afternoon after receiving calls reporting a structure fire at the address.

When the five crews arrived on scene the shed was 'well-alight'.

Working fast so the fire couldn't spread to the nearby house, crews were able to get the blaze under control within five minutes and fully extinguished by 6.30pm.

Before leaving the scene at 7.20pm, the crews made sure the scene was safe.

It is understood the fire caused around $100,000 worth of damage.

Fire investigators have been notified.

MONDAY 5.50PM: FIRIES have extinguished a blaze in North Rockhampton after it began this afternoon before 5.30pm.

Smoke could be seen from the city as it came from a garage in Bates St, Park Avenue.

Earlier, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokesman said the fire was "well-contained”.

This came as a number of fires also were active in the region, vegetation blazes in Tungamull, Mulara and Bungundarra.