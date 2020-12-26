Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People in the NT are the most data-hungry in the country when it comes to internet usage, according to a surprising new report.
People in the NT are the most data-hungry in the country when it comes to internet usage, according to a surprising new report.
Technology

NT’s data-hungry residents top national download rankings

by Natasha Emeck
26th Dec 2020 12:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TERRITORIANS are the most data-hungry in the country when it comes to internet usage, according to a surprising new report.

Telstra has released a summary of data usage over the past 12 months, revealing the NT had the highest monthly data use per home this year with the average household downloading 327.98 gigabytes.

Queensland came in second at 316.19 gigabytes followed by Victoria with a 316.17-gigabyte average.

Telstra revealed gaming and streaming pushed up network traffic during 2020, especially during the COVID lockdown.

This year people being forced to work from home has also seen a 70 per cent increase of traffic in peak times on the Telstra network and 100 per cent for unlinked traffic.

Originally published as NT's data-hungry residents top national download rankings

data technology telcos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boxing Day accident in Berserker, snake bite in Emerald

        Premium Content Boxing Day accident in Berserker, snake bite in Emerald

        News First responders continue to get called out over a busy Christmas period

        BOXING DAY: Check out the deals at Stockland Rockhampton

        Premium Content BOXING DAY: Check out the deals at Stockland Rockhampton

        Smarter Shopping LIST: Huge sales on jewellery, clothing, technology, kitchenware and more

        NEW PHOTOS: Frenchville’s Christmas Day alleged arson

        Premium Content NEW PHOTOS: Frenchville’s Christmas Day alleged arson

        News VIDEO: Emergency workers race to burning home in Nth Rockhampton

        Drug fuelled dash to Glenmore has police worried about child

        Premium Content Drug fuelled dash to Glenmore has police worried about child

        News The silver 4WD reportedly left Gracemere about 5.30pm