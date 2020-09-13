Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trudy Crowley's legacy lives on through Nude Lunch events and this year it will go national.
Trudy Crowley's legacy lives on through Nude Lunch events and this year it will go national.
Information

Nude Lunch event set to go national

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
13th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NOT even a pandemic will stop the Nude Lunch from bringing people together and raising awareness for ovarian cancer with the popular event going national.

The Nude Lunch will host a free Facebook live event across Australia on Saturday, October 10.

The best part is there’s unlimited capacity and the creativity is up to you.

More stories:

Best mates bring backyard cabaret to Mackay

Habana charm inspires city dweller’s tree-change

Seasoned sailor ‘honoured’ by state’s top sailing gong

Parents’ grief shapes new cafe at Cape Hillsborough

Hosts will organise their own event, adhering to respective COVID-19 restrictions, with their own spin on the Nude Lunch.

The afternoon will be filled with awesome speakers, incredible performances and event live-crosses to some of the Nude Lunch events across the country.

Sunrise reporter Bianca Stone will MC the digital event, while the entertainment line up includes Mike Tyler from The Naked Magicians and country music legend Graeme Connors.

There are also fantastic prizes on offer including a clutch for the first 100 people to register as a host and a $500 giftcard for whoever is named ‘Host with the Most’.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

Since the inaugural event in 2016 the Nude Lunch has raised more than $300,000.

This year funds raised will be split between Ovarian Cancer Australia, Ovarian Cancer Research Fund and the Trudy Crowley Foundation.

Founder Trudy Crowley wanted to create something lasting and positive.

Sadly she lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2018.

See full event details at Nude Lunch.

mackay events mackaywhatson nude lunch ovarian cancer australia
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire

        Premium Content Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire

        Rugby Union GALLERY: Rugby fans treated to two thrillers as juniors do battle.

        Huge carpet python on the loose in Gracemere

        Premium Content Huge carpet python on the loose in Gracemere

        News The snake is used to warm environments and may be found in a garage.

        Furry visitor helps students learn about pest management

        Premium Content Furry visitor helps students learn about pest management

        Council News Check out these handy tips for managing pests.

        CQ dad a nervous wreck when pulled over by police

        Premium Content CQ dad a nervous wreck when pulled over by police

        Crime He was detained for the purposes of a search, where police made a shocking...