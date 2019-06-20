Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road.
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road. Contributed
Crime

'Nude man' arrested near Warwick school

Elyse Wurm
by
19th Jun 2019 5:04 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2019 6:44 AM

A MAN who was allegedly nude in public during peak school pick-up time today was spotted by multiple passers-by, prompting several calls to police.

Police allege the Warwick man, aged in his 20s, was near the road on Victoria St.

Police said the man had been camping by the river with some friends and was waving his arms around when seen by parents and children.

He was charged with one count of wilful exposure and was given a notice to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court.

nudity school pick-up victoria street warwick crime warwick police wilful exposure
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    FINALLY: Construction begins at Adani's Carmichael Mine

    premium_icon FINALLY: Construction begins at Adani's Carmichael Mine

    News Work was underway at the mine site this week in line with Stage Two approvals

    $1000 fine for drunk behaviour at a Rockhampton hotel

    premium_icon $1000 fine for drunk behaviour at a Rockhampton hotel

    Crime Lawyer says client concedes he and alcohol don't mix well

    Mining town's massive property price jump of 260 per cent

    premium_icon Mining town's massive property price jump of 260 per cent

    Property Steady climb over the last 18 months has seen million dollar sales

    Adani protest aims to shut down Brisbane

    premium_icon Adani protest aims to shut down Brisbane

    Crime Protester tells court ‘nothing is going to stop me doing this again’

    • 20th Jun 2019 6:20 AM