Nude Sam Burgess snapped on SAS set

Former rugby league star Sam Burgess has been snapped during production of the second season of Channel 7's gruelling reality TV show SAS Australia.

Filming at a waterhole in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, Burgess and a series of other contestants were put through their paces.

In the popular show, the celebrities attempt to complete gruelling SAS-style physical challenges under the gruff tutelage of Ant Middleton and his team of ex-Special Forces soldiers.

SAS Australia Season 2 filming gets under way.

On Monday, Channel 7 revealed the full cast of celebrities set to compete in season two, featuring a plethora of Australian athletes, actors and TV stars.

Some of the high-profile athletes among the cast include tennis champion Alicia Molik, former Greater Western Sydney Giants defender Heath Shaw, dual Olympian Jana Pittman, tennis legend Mark Philippoussis and Olympic runner John Steffensen.

ANNOUNCING: These 18 Star Recruits are set to face #SASAustralia's most difficult course yet. 👊 Who will have the strength to tough it out to the end? pic.twitter.com/f5BJsMQelg — SAS Australia on 7 (@sasaustralia) April 19, 2021

Burgess has been in the headlines for months after the breakdown of his marriage to Phoebe Burgess and ugly falling out with her family.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs star was also allegedly caught driving under the influence of cocaine in February while on the way to pick up his children.

In March, District Court Judge Mark Williams overturned Mr Burgess' conviction for threatening Mitchell Hooke - the father of ex-wife Phoebe - during a heated verbal stoush at Hooke's Southern Highlands estate in October 2019.

He recently quit booze and plans to stay alcohol-free for a year.

Sam Burgess and his mum Julie. Picture: samburgess8/Instagram

There is currently no word on an air date for SAS Australia season two.

The first season of the reality show was a runaway hit for Channel 7 - but a bumpier ride for the celebs who took part, who were met with frequent social media controversies about their behaviour on the show.

Industry site TV Blackbox went as far as to say that actor Firass Dirani's behaviour as a contestant had "killed his TV career".

Despite all that, a Seven spokesperson last November insisted they had been inundated with celebrities "begging" to take part in the show.

Applications are now open for the third season of SAS Australia - and this time, they're seeking everyday (non-famous) Aussies to apply.

Originally published as Nude Sam Burgess snapped on SAS set