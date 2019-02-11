Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

When Lotto wins go wrong
News

Man tees up retirement after Lotto win

11th Feb 2019 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NUDGEE man has revealed retirement is finally within reach after winning division one in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

He held one of the 10 division one winning entries nationwide, each worth $405,890.35.

The avid golfer told a Golden Casket official how he discovered his good fortune over the weekend.

"We play golf every Sunday and while I was out there I checked my emails and there was an email saying I'd won a major prize," he said.

 

There were 10 division one winning entries nationwide in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw. Stock image
There were 10 division one winning entries nationwide in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw. Stock image

 

"Then I got the paper out to check the winning numbers and thought 'oh my god.'

"I couldn't believe it.

"I've been playing those numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto since I was 18 years old.

"I just couldn't believe they finally came up. It felt so great."

The winning numbers were 9, 17, 13, 11, 16 and 21, with supplementary numbers 33 and 38.

The man said it was decades of consistency that won him division one.

"My numbers are all based off birthdays and my friends' ages from when I first picked those numbers years ago.

"I knew because they were birthday numbers I'd have to share division one with a lot of people, but I don't mind.

"I did always think my numbers would have to come up eventually. So I knew I would win one day.

"I'll definitely pay off the mortgage and head away on a few good holidays. My dream holiday would be a golfing trip through Europe.

"This will definitely bring retirement forward a few years. It's life-changing, there's no doubt about that."

The man purchased his winning four-game marked entry at Nextra Toombul News & Megabooks, at Toombul Shopping Centre on Sandgate Rd.

Manager Sam Watson said the team couldn't wait to celebrate the win with their customers.

"We're all so excited," he said.

"We're shocked, we just weren't expecting it.

"The last time we sold a major prize winning entry was last year, when one of our customers won first prize in Set For Life.

"We've been hanging out to sell another major prize since then.

"We will definitely be celebrating with our customers this week."

More Stories

editors picks lotto nudgee

Top Stories

    Man sustains serious chest injuries after motorbike crash

    premium_icon Man sustains serious chest injuries after motorbike crash

    News RACQ Capricorn Helicopter airlifted the man from a private property near Bajool

    • 11th Feb 2019 1:11 PM
    Thunderstorms forecast for Central Queensland

    premium_icon Thunderstorms forecast for Central Queensland

    Weather Possible heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the region today

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:37 PM
    The behind the scenes story of CQ's air rescue heroes

    premium_icon The behind the scenes story of CQ's air rescue heroes

    News Meet the team from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

    Is there anything I can do, or do I have to let him die?

    premium_icon Is there anything I can do, or do I have to let him die?

    Your Story The plight of a mysterious young man living rough on Rocky streets