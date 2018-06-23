Nudist rental home rocked by claims of sex crimes

A RENTAL home in the tourist hotspot of Honolulu where nudists hold naked yoga parties is under scrutiny with allegations of criminal activity at the so-called "Freedom House," including prostitution, sexual assault and child sex crimes.

Investigations by police and child protective services are now under way in connection with the "clothing-optional" home in upper Nuuanu, where a mother claims her 5-year-old daughter saw sex acts and nudity while visiting with the girl's father.

"She was sad, mad and confused why everybody has to be naked," the unidentified woman told Hawaii News Now, adding that her daughter even drew a detailed picture of what she saw at the home of "graphic artists and website designers," according to its website, iPartyNaked.com.

"We here at 'The Freedom House' believe in having no negative judgment of others and living your life on your own terms, while respecting others completely," the website reads. "We are not a business. We are just a place where like-minded people can gather."

A Department of Human Services report obtained by the station indicated that the 5-year-old girl showed signs of sex abuse in May 2018 after she "took a small toy and was using it as a sexual toy," according to the report.

But the state Department of Human Services recommended therapy for the girl at the time since investigators could not confirm any harm and her parents were "safe and protective," according to the report.

"I was shocked," the girl's mother told Hawaii News Now. "I couldn't believe it."

But at least one person who attended one of the gatherings at another location in Kahala said the nudist party descended into criminal activity - with people paying for sex and instances of sexual assault that she experienced first-hand, she claims.

"It's kind of haunted me for a long time," Shay Bonds told the station. "I was confused. I felt violated. I had no idea how to handle something like that."

Bonds is now co-operating with police investigators.

The renter of the house is denying those allegations.

Hawaii News Now reported earlier this month that previous versions of the Freedom House's website advertised kinky sex parties and offers to hold private events at the home, including Naked Taco Tuesday.

"There is something illegal going on there," Cathy Kobayashi told the station on June 6. "There's something bad."

The property management company that owns the home is now seeking to evict the tenant from the residence as authorities continue to investigate the allegations, Hawaii News Now reports.

Sarah Yoro, a spokeswoman for the Honolulu Police Department, said the agency had received four complaints for loud parties held at the residence between April 30 and May 31. A resident of the home also made two harassment complaints against a neighbour's relative during the same period. No further information was immediately available, Yoro said.

A website for the home claims nothing nefarious is happening behind closed doors.

"Please note that we are not a business," the website reads. "We are just a place where people come to gather and enjoy one another's company. All moneys coming in to The Freedom House are via donations only."

This story originally appeared on the NY Post and was republished with permission.