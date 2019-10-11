Number of children with mental health issues continues to rise

About half of all serious mental health issues in adulthood before before the age of 14.

THIS week is Mental Health Week and it has never been more crucial to check in.

According to Beyond Blue, one in seven Australian children experience mental health issues and about half of all serious mental health issues in adulthood begin before the age of 14.

Mental health affects health, education and behaviour, particularly in young people who have experienced negative home environments, hereditary or ingrained mental issues, or exposure to a distressing event.

Statistics from the Mental Illness Fellowship of Australia reveal that about 3.8 million Australians live with a mental illness.

Latest data also suggests that 65 per cent of all GP presentations are for mental health issues, with 690,000 Australians’ mental illness considered severe.

“People with any kind of mental illness including severe mental illness need as much support as they can,” chief executive Tony Stevenson said.

“People with severe mental illness can live successfully in the community and can recover if the correct support is there.

“Obviously the last thing we want to see happen is people ending up in acute mental health care facilities. That is why we urge readers to reach out if they feel they need support.”

Mr Stevenson said at least 225,000 people struggling with severe mental illness are at risk of getting “no support” because of changes caused by the introduction of the NDIS.

“All governments need to be held to account for the clear current inadequacies of our current mental health system,” he said.

“If governments do not tackle the big issues, taxpayers end up funding bigger and bigger costs of mental health services, prisons and lost productivity.”

Access free help on 1800 985 944 or www.minetworks.org.au.