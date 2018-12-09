Menu
Volkswagen Amarok.
Volkswagen Amarok. David Granville
Number of vehicle thefts overnight

vanessa jarrett
by
8th Dec 2018 2:30 PM

UPDATE 11AM: CONTENTS from an Volkswagen Amarok on Kent St were stolen, not the vehicle are previously reported.

Police have confirmed this information.

SATURDAY 2.30PM: A THIRD vehicle has been reported have been stolen overnight in Rockhampton.

A Volkswagen Amarok was taken from the driveway of a home in Kent St between 8pm Friday night and 4.30am this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police are investigating the incident and the vehicle has not yet been found.

Another vehicle was stolen from a Musgrave St car yard and found at 2am this morning.

A Mazda BT-50 dual cab ute was involved in a severe crash this morning after it was stolen from a Kawana address.

