Numbers add up for students as school sweeps CQ maths comp

MATHS SWEEP: Rockhampton Grammar School students, back: William Salmond (Year 9), James Vandeleur (Year 12), Sansuka De Silva (Year 11), Alain Li (Year 8). Front row: Harshitha Peddireddy (Year 10), Sharvani Ashokumar (Year 6), Ziran Lekha (Year 5), Mohid Khalil (Year 7) were part of the winning teams in the annual inter-school maths competition. Contributed

IT'S THE first time any school has won every grade in the local Maths Team Challenge, held at Glenmore State High School this month.

A total of 450 students from nine schools participated in the four-day event and teams from Years 5 to 12 of Rockhampton Grammar School each earned first places in the annual competition.

RGS extension teacher (primary), Mrs Sally Moran, said good preparation, habits, mindfulness, a passion for maths and strong abilities were required.

"It is so important to have an event like this. It channels the enthusiasm and abilities of our brightest young mathematicians and it is a great motivation and focus for us,” she said.

"Students worked together to solve questions that they don't often encounter within the regular coursework,” RGS head of mathematics, Ms Persephone Cook said.

"Their excitement, interest, determination and fervour were some of the reasons why they performed so well. "

Year 12 student James Vandeleur has done every Maths Team Challenge since Year 5 and had won before but it was the first time he'd won the competition's individual student shoot-out round.

"The Challenge is different. It feels similar to doing a puzzle in a magazine; it's fun,” said The Rex Boggs Medal winner, who plans to study physics at university next year.

Year 5 student Sophie Wright said the best part of the competition was the relay.

"You run around and around doing maths as fast as you can,” she said.

Five-year Challenge veteran and Year 11 student, Sansuka De Silva, is very appreciative of the support he and his friends have from their teachers, such as Ms Alex Argos, who helped them prepare.

"What really defines the experience for me is the satisfaction I feel working with like-minded individuals to achieve a common goal. It involves both complex problems and collaboration approach and (has helped me) successfully work in a team environment and share ideas,” Sansuka said.