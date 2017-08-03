26°
Number's up for accused Rocky bomb hoax duo

3rd Aug 2017 6:17 PM
Accused bomb hoaxer Kieren James Fyfe.
Accused bomb hoaxer Kieren James Fyfe.

ACCUSED Rockhampton bomb hoaxers Kieren James Fyfe and Adam Clifford Ramm will spend tonight in custory.

The duo will tomorrow morning find out if their application for bail is a success at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court. The pair each face two bomb hoax charges.

Police say they tracked the pair down by using phone records to discover who made the call that caused the June 22 evacuation of Rockhampton's busiest shopping precinct.

Hundreds of people had to evacuate the centre during the busy Thursday late night shopping period, after a threat was made to JB Hi-Fi.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said an employee at the tech store's Stocklands Rockhampton shop took a call about 7.50pm.

Mr Fox said the 30-second call was made from Ramm's phone.

He said the employee was warned: "I have left a bomb in the DVD section...it goes off at 8.55pm.”

The call was one of two the accused allegedly made during a drinking session together.

This morning Magistrate Catherine Benson will determine whether or not the pair remain behind bars.

Due to the seriousness of the charges sentencing in the matter can't be dealt with at Magistrates Court level and has to be handed up to the District Court.

The pair have not yet made a plea, however Ramm's defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf yesterday said his client had made admissions to authorities and intended to plead guilty.

Mr Lammersdorf said Ramm was "very intoxicated” at the time and it was "all a bit of a laugh”.

"He did not realise the magnitude of what he had done.”

Mr Lammersdorf argued the sentencing court would have options available to it and it was not inevitable, Ramm, 22, would be jailed.

He said by refusing bail, his client would spend more time behind bars waiting for the matter to proceed than any likely sentence.

"My client is at risk of serving too much time,” Mr Lammersdorf told the court late this afternoon.

It promises to be a busy day for Ramm if he is granted bail he has a job interview later that day. The court heard he is currently unemployed.

Mr Fox has objected to bail for the pair, arguing a term of imprisonment was a very likely penalty and that the risk of serving too much time was not relevant at this early stage.

He said the hoax call had a major impact on the general community.

"It is a very large and very public place and they are very serious charges.”

Earlier in the day, Fyfe, 24, fronted the court in a pair of board shorts and a tee shirt. His lawyer Axel Beard claimed his client was not the one to make the call.

"The pair were intoxicated and made the call together from Ramm's phone,” Mr Beard told the court.

"They tried calling Project Mex and the United Service Station earlier that night. They were successful with United.”

Magistrate Benson will hand down a decision at 8.45am tomorrow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bomb hoax central queensland crime rockhampton stocklands rockhampton

