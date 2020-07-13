Nurse and mum-of-two caught drink driving on way to work

A Northern NSW nurse has been caught drink driving on her way to work.

A NURSE who was called into work on her day off blew more than three times the alcohol limit.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The mother-of-two was on her way to work when she was stopped by police after they saw her travelling at 134km/h in a 110km/h zone about 9.25pm on the Pacific Mwy at Chinderah on April 28.

Her solicitor said she had been under tremendous pressure at work, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, and had only just received news a relative had passed away from a drug overdose.

The lawyer explained the nurse had been called into work as they had been short staffed and she had misjudged how much she had eaten and drunk that day.

The court heard she had competed a traffic offender intervention program, attended virtual Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and apologised to the court and police.

Three letters of reference were tendered.

She received a two-year community corrections order.

No conviction was recorded.