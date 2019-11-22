Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Charlotte Emma Price, 30, is facing charges of forgery and attempted fraud.
Charlotte Emma Price, 30, is facing charges of forgery and attempted fraud.
Crime

Nurse charged with forgery

Felicity Ripper
22nd Nov 2019 6:27 PM | Updated: 7:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COAST nurse is facing court charged with forgery after Australia's health regulations agency allegedly had problems tracking her down.

It's alleged that Charlotte Emma Price, 30, uttered a forged document and attempted fraud at Sippy Downs between August and September this year.

Ms Price faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court today charged with forgery and uttering, uttering a forged document and attempted fraud- dishonestly gain benefit.

Defence lawyer David Crews asked that his client's bail condition to report to police weekly be removed however Magistrate Rod Madsen refused.

"If I remember correctly this lady is working as a nurse or something like that and she's from overseas and she has been working interstate at times," Mr Madsen said.

"These are allegations I realise but AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency) had problems tracking her and getting onto her and investigating these and some other offences.

"So it might be the plan to make sure doesn't get to far away and that people know where she is."

Mr Crews said the charges were unusual and he was reluctant to deal with them today.

The case was adjourned to December 9.

charlotte emma price crimes forgery charge maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        House of the week: Queensland charm for sale

        premium_icon House of the week: Queensland charm for sale

        News Federation-style home from 1903 up for auction this weekend.

        • 22nd Nov 2019 7:00 PM
        GETTING OUT: What’s on this weekend in the region

        premium_icon GETTING OUT: What’s on this weekend in the region

        News Check out our list of what’s on around Central Queensland for the next 48 hours.

        • 22nd Nov 2019 7:00 PM
        P-plater narrowly avoids jail time

        premium_icon P-plater narrowly avoids jail time

        News IF Barry Elsden hasn’t learnt his drug and drink-driving lesson yet, he never...

        Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        premium_icon Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        News Next community forum announced for rehab centre debate