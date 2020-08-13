Menu
RFDS flight nurse Megan Wood.
Nurse lands dream job in the skies

Timothy Cox
13th Aug 2020 4:25 PM
IT WAS a school excursion to Central Queensland that began a dream career in the skies for flight nurse Megan Wood.

Mrs Wood, who this week took to the skies from the Royal Flying Doctor Service Rockhampton Base, was the recipient of the RFDS Dalara Midwifery Scholarship, which helped fund her midwifery studies and got her started as a flight nurse.

“I remember a school trip to Longreach and learning all about the RFDS,” she said.

“I remember thinking how cool it sounded and from then on it was all I wanted to do.”

After moving to Queensland from Darwin in 2015, Mrs Wood completed her intensive care and critical care training in Townsville and Brisbane.

She then dived into midwifery training, a prerequisite for RFDS flight nurses in the Sunshine State.

“I knew I had to do midwifery at some stage and I actually never expected to get the scholarship,” Mrs Wood said.

“Knowing how competitive it is, and the sacrifice you have to make to undergo the training, I had a bit of self-doubt and you don’t think you’re necessarily worthy.

“You have to give up so much in order to get your midwifery certification, basically becoming a student again.”

Now Mrs Wood will be part of RFDS Rockhampton, which flies more than 2500 patients to emergency and specialist care each year.

She said the sacrifice was “worth every minute” and, at first, she literally had to pinch herself.

“I had this moment during my first week,” Mrs Wood said.

“We were flying over Monto and the sun was setting. I was managing my patients but had to take a moment and pinch myself in a moment of realisation that I was actually working for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

“I’d been working towards this for so long, and you have this moment when you’re looking after your patient and look out over the sunset and think, ‘this is actually happening: I’ve done it’.”

