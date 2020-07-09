Menu
LUCKY: A nurse is lucky to be alive after crashing her car into a tree.
Nurse's unhealthy six-pack driving escapade ends in strife

Meg Gannon
9th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
MELISSA Jane Aubrey was lucky to spend Christmas with her family last year after she drove her car into a tree after drinking a six pack of beer while driving.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told Dalby Magistrates Court that Jandowae police were called to a single vehicle crash on Jandowae Connection Rd on December 20, at 2.50pm.

Police arrived to find a silver Holden Cruise had collided with a tree.

The driver, Aubrey, told police she had purchased a six pack of Great Northern beers and consumed them while driving between Chinchilla and Jandowae.

She told police she had pulled over on the side of the road, before taking off and driving directly into a tree.

A breath test later revealed the driver had a BAC of 0.163.

Aubrey, a nurse on the Western Downs, told Magistrate Tracy Mossop she was "terribly, terribly, terribly sorry" for her actions.

Ms Mossop described the defendant as "very valuable" to society due to her role as a nurse, and said she was "lucky" to have survived the crash and lucky she didn't take somebody else out on the road.

Aubrey pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

She was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

No conviction was recorded.

