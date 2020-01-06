Menu
A Cooran nurse and firefighter was caught drink driving at Bli Bli Rd in November. Photo: File
Nurse out of control on road after big night on booze

Shayla Bulloch
6th Jan 2020 2:15 PM | Updated: 7:44 PM
A FIREFIGHTER was fined and disqualified from driving after police caught him swerving and cutting off traffic while nearly three times over the limit.

Police smelled alcohol on James Stewart Tomlinson's breathe when they pulled him over on November 6 after he'd been drinking for several hours.

The casual nurse at Buderim Private Hospital admitted to drinking multiple beers the night before he was caught driving home along Bli Bli Rd to Cooran.

Tomlinson recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.135- more than double the legal limit.

The firefighter at Burpengary told Nambour Magistrates Court he was taking medication that ultimately enhanced the alcohol level in his system.

He tarnished his clean traffic recorded when he pleaded guilty at court on Monday to drink driving.

The 49-year-old said he drove more than 1000km each week for work at both jobs and needed his licence

"It's a bit of a worry," Mr McLaughlin said of his reading.

Tomlinson was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months. He was granted a work licence during that time.

