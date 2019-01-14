Birthing nurse ‘pulls head off baby’

A nurse has killed a baby during birth by pulling too hard during a feet first delivery.

A NURSE delivering a baby pulled its head off and then hid the body, according to reports.

Horrific allegations say the nurse had pulled too hard during a foot-first birth and ended up holding the decapitated torso of the baby during the botched birth in India.

The baby's head was left trapped still inside the womb while the nurse held the decapitated torso in his hands.

It is alleged that he then hid the body of the baby and sent the mother off to another hospital saying there had been a problem and she needed further treatment.

The Hindustan Times reports the father said staff at the government hospital in Ramgarh didn't inform him about the horrific birth, which was said to have happened on January 6.

The paper said the nurse "pulled at a foetus so hard while attempting to deliver the baby that it broke into two parts".

It went on to say the nurse and a colleague deposited the lower part of the foetus in the hospital's mortuary and asked the family to take the woman to Jaisalmer.

The Times said medics at Ummed Hospital in Jodhpur carried out an operation to remove what they thought would be the placenta.

But doctors later found the foetus' head still in the womb.

Medics informed the woman's relatives about the horrific discovery.

This is the hospital where the horrific botched birth was said to have taken place.

The mother, identified as Dikhsha Kanwar is now fighting for her life in the Jodhpur hospital, the paper said.

And a criminal case has been registered against the two male nurses - Amritlal and Junjhar Singh - but police are yet to arrest them.

Dr Usha Duggad, principal medical officer at Jawahar government hospital, told the paper it was a rare case.

Jalam Singh, sub-inspector and investigating officer of the case said Diksha's husband Tilok Bhati lodged a complaint against the nurses.

Tilok alleged that the nurses at the Ramgarh centre were drunk.

"When questioned, the hospital staffers handed over the lower part of the foetus to us," he told the paper.

The case has similarities to an incident in the UK last year in which Dr Vaishnavy Laxman botched a delivery and decapitated a baby at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

