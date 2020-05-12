Nursery in demand as customers buy up fruit trees

FRUIT trees have been among the most popular items bought by customers at Fitzroy Nurseries in the past few weeks.

Bill Dargel has seen his business bustling in recent times as people are carrying out more home improvement projects while being stuck at home due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Popular items have included citrus, lychee, avocado, custard apple and tropical fruit tees.

Shrubs and flowering shrubs, shade trees, pine trees and lots of indoor plants including palms are also in high demand.

Staff are hearing from customers who are tidying up around their pools and outdoor areas and buying trees and plants to spruce them up.

“We offer advice on what plants to use, how to colour code, landscaping … lots of people are putting in hedges and screens, shorter stuff around patios and low block houses,” Mr Dargel said.

Fitzroy Nurseries is set on a 40 hectare block, five of which is used for the retail section.

The business offers 350 to 400 varieties of different types of plants, making it one of Queensland’s largest nurseries.

The business, which started in the early 1950s, is now in its third generation and supports a workforce of 35.

It sells to the public and also commercially, with two semi-loads of plants moving out the door each week.

Fitzroy Nurseries Bill Dargel at the Pink Lily nursery.

The past few years have been notably dry across the region, which inturn had an effect on the nursery.

Mr Dargel said as the Fitzroy River reached a lower than normal capacity, there were some issues with the water quality.

The nursery only sells plants that will survive in the Central Queensland ­environment, unlike the chain stores.

“It’s a harsh growing area here, we don’t have anything we know won’t grow,” Mr Dargel said.

“And if it has special requirements, we can give the advice.”