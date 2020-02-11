Nurse’s break down leads to homelessness, drug driving

A ROCKHAMPTON nurse had a nervous breakdown, ­became homeless, turned to marijuana to “relax” and was busted drug driving while unlicensed.

Wendy Grace Lukas ­pleaded guilty in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court last month to one count of driving without a licence and one of drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were conducting patrols on ­December 4 on Yeppoon Road and intercepted Lukas driving a Lancer at 8.20am with two passengers.

He said checks revealed she had previously served a ­disqualification period, but had failed to renew her licence.

Sgt Janes said tests revealed she had marijuana in her ­system at the time of driving.

Lukas told the court she had “a rough time the past six months”, had suffered a ­nervous breakdown, lost her job and was evicted from her home.

“We lived in a tent,” she said.

“We are now in emergency housing.

“I honestly didn’t know I didn’t have a licence.”

Lukas said she was now mentally stable, and hoped to return to work as a nurse, with her drivers licence being vital to do so.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke asked her what she was doing about the drugs.

“I think that was out of character for me,” she said.

“I was using it to try and relax with everything going on.

“I haven’t been taking it since.”

Mr Clarke ordered her to pay $600 in fines and disqualified her from driving for two months.

No convictions were recorded.

