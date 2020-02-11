Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Giving Support
Giving Support
Crime

Nurse’s break down leads to homelessness, drug driving

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
11th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON nurse had a nervous breakdown, ­became homeless, turned to marijuana to “relax” and was busted drug driving while unlicensed.

Wendy Grace Lukas ­pleaded guilty in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court last month to one count of driving without a licence and one of drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were conducting patrols on ­December 4 on Yeppoon Road and intercepted Lukas driving a Lancer at 8.20am with two passengers.

He said checks revealed she had previously served a ­disqualification period, but had failed to renew her licence.

Sgt Janes said tests revealed she had marijuana in her ­system at the time of driving.

Lukas told the court she had “a rough time the past six months”, had suffered a ­nervous breakdown, lost her job and was evicted from her home.

“We lived in a tent,” she said.

“We are now in emergency housing.

“I honestly didn’t know I didn’t have a licence.”

Lukas said she was now mentally stable, and hoped to return to work as a nurse, with her drivers licence being vital to do so.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke asked her what she was doing about the drugs.

“I think that was out of character for me,” she said.

“I was using it to try and relax with everything going on.

“I haven’t been taking it since.”

Mr Clarke ordered her to pay $600 in fines and disqualified her from driving for two months.

No convictions were recorded.

drug driving name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Lanes now reduced at Bluff Creek

        premium_icon UPDATE: Lanes now reduced at Bluff Creek

        Breaking However, closures remain in place at Blackwater Creek, with flood waters rising.

        Band of ‘New Nationals’ ready to fight

        premium_icon Band of ‘New Nationals’ ready to fight

        Opinion New Nationals will act as a minor party, writes Renee Viellaris.

        Up to 100mm rain forecast for the week

        premium_icon Up to 100mm rain forecast for the week

        Weather CQ residents are being told to settle in for a rainy few days.

        COURT: 28 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 28 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.