Nurses cherish poignant moments in life and death

THESE two Capricorn Coast nurses may be at different stages in their careers, but both have a passion for patients in common.

While celebrating International Nurses Day yesterday, Sophia Fergus, who has just begun her career in nursing, and Jill Auriac who has been in the industry for the past 48 years, revealed they both held the people they meet in their jobs most dear to their hearts.

It was a natural progression for Jill to begin her nursing career in 1972 after growing up patching up siblings, animals and friends throughout her childhood.

The career choice has resulted in the highly experienced nurse holding a variety of roles throughout her years as a registered nurse, including as a director of nursing, and in midwifery, education, aged care and public health.

Jill said her career had been full of variety and she continues to witness something new each shift at the Emergency Department at Yeppoon Hospital.

“Direct patient care has always been where the love of my job is — connecting with people, hearing their stories and playing a part in their journey will always be close to my heart,” Jill said.

“I also love mentoring young nursing staff as they begin their own careers, teaching them and sharing my own experience in the hope I have made a difference so they can progress to fulfil their dreams in the health industry.”

After almost half a century in nursing, Jill said she still remembered one of her first patients.

“I remember a lovely older gentleman in the very first ward I ever worked in who made an impact I will never forget,” she said.

“He was struggling to do much himself and as I helped, he shared tales of his life with me. “He was so appreciative; it made my own appreciation of my role as a nurse so much more fulfilling.

“It is the end of life’s journey and the beginning that always stay with me. There are so many emotional highs and lows and the knowledge that people share their stories with us is so lovely.”

Jill said the Capricorn Coast had been extremely fortunate during the COVID-19 pandemic so far, with low numbers of people affected.

“We have had changes daily to how we manage our workloads, but management have been wonderful and working as a team, we found our way through these trying times,” she said.

“I have quite a bit of experience dealing with outbreaks so I knew what to expect — mostly it is about educating people so they can keep themselves safe.”

Nurses Jill Auriac and Sophia Fergus celebrate International Nurses Day by sharing stories from their careers.

Sophie was raised on the Capricorn Coast, studied at CQU in Rockhampton and for the past 18 months has been working at Yeppoon Hospital in medical and emergency while completing her education in midwifery at Rockhampton Base Hospital four days a fortnight.

Like Jill, Sophie said she loved working in both palliative care and in maternity.

“I always wanted to work in midwifery, and I needed to do my nursing qualifications first,” Sophia said.

“Seeing my first baby born was one of the most precious moments I have experienced.

“I have always had an affinity with babies and small children — sharing those first few moments of a child’s life is a beautiful experience.

“I also found a real joy in working in palliative care, listening to people’s stories and trying to make life more comfortable for those who are at the end of their journey.

“Life as a nurse can be fast-paced, particularly in emergency where you never know what each day will bring.”

Sophie said she had found the COVID-19 pandemic to be a “learning curve” which had made her take more caution in her role, and be more aware of her actions.

“I think the most important part of our role is communication with patients, their families and within the medical staff,” she said.

“The ability to show compassion and empathy and form relationships are just as important as the nursing care we offer.

“The kindness and appreciation people show us reminds me of why I chose this career in the first place — it’s what keeps us going.”