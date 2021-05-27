Nurses in fear over assisted dying

Queensland nurses have reported they are afraid of the potential consequences and moral dilemma of administering lethal drugs to patients.

Nurses Professional Association Queensland President, Marg Gilbert said there were fear among nurses that those who objected to giving the lethal doses would be named and shamed.

"Nurses who are considering conscientiously objecting have expressed concern at the proposed Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation," she said.

"The Bill requires those that conscientiously object to provide a reason for their objection. There are fears that this will be used to divide and conquer, or name and shame."

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union said their nurses have the right to object and must be protected from litigation if asked to assist in VAD.

The Bill proposes that the lethal substance will be administered by the patient themselves or by a practitioner.

Nurse practitioners and registered nurses will be allowed to administer it.

The draft Bill also outlines that health workers will not be allowed to initiate a discussion about euthanasia to a person - unless at the same time they inform them about the treatment options available including palliative care and the likely outcomes.

No health practitioner will be forced to participate if they don't agree with the process.

Nurses Professional Association Queensland President, Marg Gilbert Photographer: Liam Kidston

When polled about VAD 89.92 per cent of QNMU members said they supported the legislation in principle but yesterday secretary Beth Mohle said the union would again seek feedback now that the draft has been introduced in Queensland Parliament.

But the NPAQ reports that some members are worried that their registration will be in jeopardy and others in the regions are concerned "they will be done for aiding and abetting under the Commonwealth Criminal Code".

"NPAQ stands ready to protect its members regardless of whether they choose to assist or object to VAD," Ms Gilbert said.

"NPAQ is currently in consultation with its legal counsel to determine whether the proposals breach any of its members human rights."

Currently under the Code, it is illegal to use a phone, videoconference, email or other electronic communication to publish or distribute material that counsels or incites committing or attempting to commit suicide.

Originally published as Nurses in fear over assisted dying