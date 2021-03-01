Nurses protest shocking state of private aged care

Rolling rallies will today be held outside the offices of federal politicians to highlight shocking conditions in Australian private aged care.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union (QNMU) secretary Beth Mohle said nurses, midwives and Queenslanders would call for action at seven locations as part of the QNMU's Aged Care Day of Action. The rallies will be held between Cairns and Brisbane.

The rallies follow the Royal Commission into Aged Care and Safety handing its findings to Prime Minister Scott Morrison last Friday. Mr Morrison is yet to release the federal government's position on the findings.

"The QNMU and all Australians await Prime Minister Scott Morrison's response to the crisis in Australian private aged care,'' Ms Mohle said.

"While we wait, elderly Australians continue to suffer as a result of chronic and systemic understaffing in private aged care facilities. All federal politicians should be held to account for their positions on the protection of vulnerable elderly Australians.''

Nurses are demanding action over shocking conditions in Australian private aged care.

Ms Mohle will attend the 10am rally outside the office of federal ALP Member of Parliament (MP) Jim Chalmers at Logan Central Plaza on Wembley Road.

A second Brisbane rally will also be held outside the electorate office of LNP Federal MP Trevor Evans in Albion.

Similar rallies will be held in Caboolture, Ipswich, Mackay, Cairns and Rockhampton.

Mr Chalmers represents more than 22,500 Brisbane electorate voters aged 60 and over and has not yet signed the QNMU's pledge to see federal safe staffing levels made federal law in private aged care.

Mr Evans represents more than 22,000 voters aged 60 and over and has not signed the QNMU's pledge. No LNP or National MPs have signed the pledge.

"The federal government's repeated refusal to intervene means that in Australia, there is no federal law that requires even one registered nurse be on site at a private aged care facility at any given time,'' Ms Mohle said.

"It means that unlike childcare or hospitals, there are no federal laws that state how private aged care facilities should be staffed. As a result, thousands of elderly Australians continue to suffer due to chronic understaffing.''

"We will not let yet another review into aged care be put on the shelf to gather dust - we want a commitment to action now."

Originally published as Nurses protest shocking state of private aged care