Nurses unite to celebrate day

MAY 12 is internationally recognised as the day when the work of nurses is celebrated around the world.

This day was chosen as it is the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birthday, the founder of modern nursing.

Each year the International Council of Nurses identifies a theme which in 2017 is Nurses: A voice to lead.

The Central Queensland Intentional Nurses Day organising committee members are delighted that this year they will be joined by the Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer of Queensland, Shelley Nowlan.

For Ms Nowlan this visit will be a triumphant return to a city where she worked for three years in the role of executive nursing director for the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service.

She left this area to lead the nursing team in the newly opened Lady Cilento Children's Hospital before being appointed in 2016 to lead nursing and midwifery in Queensland.

Nurses throughout Central Queensland have been invited to join Ms Nowlan for a social function at the Leichhardt Hotel on the evening of May 12 to hear about the developments and plans for nursing in the state as well as being inspired by Ms Nowlan's own story of commitment and dedication to the profession.

It is great that at least once a year we all acknowledge the great and dedicated work of nurses in so many different areas.

From the nurses on the front line who provide care to the acutely sick and injured, to those that care for the elderly, mentally ill and those with chronic health conditions.

From the midwives

and industry-based

nurses through to the academics, nurse educators and clinical facilitators who teach the next generation of nurses.