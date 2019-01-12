Nursing boost for demand of healthcare professionals

WALKING along the beach one day, an epiphany struck Ashleigh Mackey.

Having grown up around many mental health issues, the ability to help others confronting these dilemmas inspired her to pursue the medical field and undertake her studies in nursing.

After graduating from CQ University's Bachelor of Nursing in 2017, the now registered nurse with the Mackay Base hospital's mental health unit has found her niche.

"You don't always get patients thanking you, but you can see how they come in in a really vulnerable state, then you see them discharged... it sounds kind of selfish but you had a part in that and it feels really good." Ms Mackey said.

The necessity for a greater number of prospective scholars to pursue health care fields has coincided with flagged cost reductions to CQU's Diploma of Nursing, which offers graduates an enrolment as a nurse and acts as a stepping-stone to the Bachelor of Nursing program.

According to CQU's Pro Vice-Chancellor of VET Operations and Growth Peter Heilbuth there is an escalating demand for health professionals - not just now but in the foreseeable future. "At regional, state and national levels, there is a major and growing demand for a wide range of health professionals across Australia," Mr Heilbuth said.

"Government data including from the Department of Jobs and Small Business shows we will need a growing wave of new nurses, health and aged-care workers over the next five years."

Students who graduated high school in 2018 may be eligible for a free TAFE course funded by the Queensland Government in a bid to address the increasing demand.

Ms Mackey said there would always be demand in the industry and while the field presented many challenges the rewards outweighed difficulties.

"There's always going to be an increase in demand because there's always going to be sick people," she said.

"It's definitely a rewarding career, but be sure you want to do because it is challenging but honestly the best thing I've ever done."