Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Evan Treacy and Alicija Munro cast their local election votes at Rockhampton State High School
Evan Treacy and Alicija Munro cast their local election votes at Rockhampton State High School
News

Nursing student breaks isolation to come out and vote

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
28th Mar 2020 2:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Evan Treacy and Alicija Munro agree that being required to come out to vote in the local election is “completely inconsistent” with experts’ advice to stay indoors and isolated.

Mr Treacy came straight from what will be his last day at work for some time, as the barber shop where he works shuts its doors.

“Don’t get me wrong; this is a complex issue, but our Government is lagging behind the rest of the world,” he said.

“The specialists say to lock down and to mitigate how much physical contact we have with other people.”

He describes the prospect of contacting Centrelink to arrange social security as a “nightmare” but said his workplace had to close as a matter of public safety.

“This is not just about me but all our clients,” he said.

“We’ll see what happens over the next few weeks and, if there are further lockdowns, then we just have to face it.”

Ms Munro said the decision to go ahead with the local polling booths “puts us back to pretty much zero”.

As a nursing student at CQUniversity, however, she said her transition to distance education has been relatively easy.

“Luckily CQUniversity’s already got a lot of distance education options in place,” she said.

“I just don’t know what will happen with exams; it’s usually 200 of us in the sports centre and I don’t know if they can offer exams online.”

As for the outcome of the local election, the couple – who are in lockdown together and therefore decided to be photographed together – said they weren’t fussed.

“I think most the issues we care about have more to do with the federal and state governments,” Mr Treacy said.

“I’m just disappointed there weren’t more mayoral candidates.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING COVERAGE: LSC candidates on election day

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: LSC candidates on election day

        News It is a different kind of election this year as candidates aren’t allowed near polling booths

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Candidates on election day in Rocky

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Candidates on election day in Rocky

        News More than one in three Queenslanders have cast their vote early with the polling...

        • 28th Mar 2020 1:37 PM
        Home care worker calls for quicker response to pandemic

        premium_icon Home care worker calls for quicker response to pandemic

        News “They should move a lot quicker rather than just copying other countries, and then...

        Local election voting “so much easier” says Barry from Allenstown

        premium_icon Local election voting “so much easier” says Barry from...

        News “I think 99 per cent of people know who they’re going to vote for anyway and...