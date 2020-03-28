Nursing student breaks isolation to come out and vote

Evan Treacy and Alicija Munro agree that being required to come out to vote in the local election is “completely inconsistent” with experts’ advice to stay indoors and isolated.

Mr Treacy came straight from what will be his last day at work for some time, as the barber shop where he works shuts its doors.

“Don’t get me wrong; this is a complex issue, but our Government is lagging behind the rest of the world,” he said.

“The specialists say to lock down and to mitigate how much physical contact we have with other people.”

He describes the prospect of contacting Centrelink to arrange social security as a “nightmare” but said his workplace had to close as a matter of public safety.

“This is not just about me but all our clients,” he said.

“We’ll see what happens over the next few weeks and, if there are further lockdowns, then we just have to face it.”

Ms Munro said the decision to go ahead with the local polling booths “puts us back to pretty much zero”.

As a nursing student at CQUniversity, however, she said her transition to distance education has been relatively easy.

“Luckily CQUniversity’s already got a lot of distance education options in place,” she said.

“I just don’t know what will happen with exams; it’s usually 200 of us in the sports centre and I don’t know if they can offer exams online.”

As for the outcome of the local election, the couple – who are in lockdown together and therefore decided to be photographed together – said they weren’t fussed.

“I think most the issues we care about have more to do with the federal and state governments,” Mr Treacy said.

“I’m just disappointed there weren’t more mayoral candidates.”